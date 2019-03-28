Washington Capitals And Wizards Owner Ted Leonsis Says There Will Be A Sportsbook In Capital One Arena

Washington Capitals and Wizards owner Ted Leonsis is fully embracing sports gambling.

Leonsis told the media Wednesday that the Green Turtle bar in Capital One Arena will be turned into a sportsbook.

However, the teams owned by Leonsis won’t operate the sportsbook. He also pointed out that the gambling is happening anyways, — only, it’s “offshore.”

I love this from the Caps and Wizards owner. All pro sports owners should be embracing gambling. It’ll inherently draw more interest to the games. That’s just a fact.

If people are gambling on a game, then they’re more inclined to watch. It doesn’t even matter if it’s their team playing or not. (RELATED: LeBron James Appears To Bounce Ball Into TV Broadcast On Purpose)

If I have money on something, I’m going to be way more interested. The higher the stakes, the more committed I am.

I don’t understand how a single owner in pro sports could possibly feel differently. Do they hate money? Do they hate TV ratings?

These are rich dudes. You’d think they’d know a thing or two about getting a dollar. Sports gambling is the future, and it’s time for everybody to get onboard.

The future is bright, my friends. The gambling business is about to boom!

