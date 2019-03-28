Wendy Williams Is Taking A Break From Her Show

‘The Wendy Williams Show” is taking a scheduled one-week break from her daytime talk show.

Next week the show will air repeats and resume taping the following week, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.

“‘The Wendy Williams Show‘ is taking a previously scheduled spring break hiatus and airing repeat episodes during the week of April 1st,” a spokesperson for the show said in a statement. “The show will return with original episodes on April 8th.”

The April break has been planned since the fall despite personal issues the talk show host has been facing the past month, according to production sources. (RELATED: Wendy Williams Says She’s Been Living In A ‘Sober House’ To Help Fight Her Addiction)

“This obviously has nothing to do with recent events. The staff is excited to have Wendy back, and they understand what’s been going on with her, but it’s business per usual.”

This isn’t the first time Williams has taken a break from filming her show. She returned March 4 from a two-month break where she claimed she was seeking treatment for Graves’ disease. Yet, not long after it was revealed that Williams had been living in a sober house to help fight addiction.