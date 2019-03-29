Ben Affleck Drinks Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Every Single Day

Ben Affleck goes to Dunkin’ Donuts every single day.

Affleck revealed he gets coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts every day and he loves it. The Massachusetts-bred actor was recently asked about the company’s expansion to Southern California in an interview with Collider.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I have Dunkin’ Donuts every day. It’s very weird, I have it every day and people are like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So I feel like I’m spreading the word.” (RELATED: Ben Affleck Defends Terribly Huge Back Tattoo)

Dunkin’ was originally founded in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1950. Since then it has spread to 41 states and Washington, DC, according to Newsday.

Coffee has become Affleck’s drink of choice as he fights his addiction to alcohol. Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus have been switching out alcoholic beverages for coffee, according to Page Six.

“They drink coffee a lot- she encourages that instead of alcohol,” a source told Page Six. (RELATED: Report: Lindsay Shookus Attempting To Be Ben Affleck’s ‘Sober Coach’)

I really just want to know if he gets donuts when he hits up Dunkin’ and if he does, I need to know what kind he gets. If he gets anything other than the blueberry glazed, he’s wrong.

This honestly isn’t a bad way to spend your millions.