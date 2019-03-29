College Admission Scandal Takes Down Hot Pockets Exec

Operation Varsity Blues has claimed another handful of high-profile individuals including a woman whose company developed Hot Pockets.

Just over a dozen defendants accused of paying off college officials, test proctors and coaches are set to appear in court Friday in Boston Among them is Michelle Janavs, an executive in the family food manufacturing business that sold Hot Pockets to Nestlé for $2.6 billion.

Janavs, who allegedly paid $100,000 to get her daughter recruited as a beach volleyball player and cheat on the ACT, will be appearing Friday alongside Napa Valley vineyard owner Agustin Huneeus and former Wynn Resorts Development head Gamal Abdelaziz. All of them also allegedly made illegal payments in order to get their children into the University of Southern California (USC).

Friday’s defendants are accused of paying for assistance in cheating on entrance exams, creating false athletic profiles and having their children recruited to play sports they had never played — and they are reportedly just a few of the 50 or more parents said to be involved. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Allegedly Agreed To Lie If Questioned By The IRS)

Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, also accused of similar crimes with regard to their own children, are scheduled to appear in court next week.

