Cool Deal Alert: This Flexible Healthcare Professional Choice Ice Pack Is On Sale

As the weather is getting warmer, everyone seems to be acquiring Spring Fever. With this diagnosis, people tend to spend more time outside doing activities they haven’t done in approximately four months. Such activities may include running outdoors or playing sports with friends. The sudden increase in exercise may lead toward sports-related injuries. FlexiKold Gel Ice Pack is now 25% off, no doubt due to the sudden growth of injuries. This ice pack stays colder longer than standard ice packs. It is flexible, so it can fit around any injured appendage.

Normally $20, you can save $5 off this best-selling FlexiKold Gold Ice Pack for a limited time

The FlexiKold Gold Ice Pack is actually healthcare professional’s choice for ice packs. It is used by thousands of physical therapists to treat pain caused by anything from arthritis to hot flashes to injuries. The construction of this ice pack is also double sealed to prevent leaking. There’s no getting better than this ice pack. Save 25%, buy the FlexiKold Gold Ice Pack for $14.99 today, and get it delivered tomorrow!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com