Diamond And Silk Sound Off On Cardi B’s ‘Drugging And Robbing’ Scandal

“Being a street b—, doesn’t mean you need to be a dumb b— or a silly b—,” said Diamond and Silk.

The social media personalities have a lot to say about the latest Cardi B “drugging and robbing” scandal and they didn’t hold back during an interview with The Daily Caller.

A video recently surfaced where rapper Cardi B talks about luring men from strip clubs and then drugging and robbing them. (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Claim That She Drugged and Robbed Men)

“She needs to be brought to justice,” Diamond said.

