Here’s When The Full Mueller Report Will Be Public

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s full report will be public with some redactions by mid-April, Attorney General Bill Barr informed lawmakers Friday.

BREAKING: AG Barr sends letter to congressional leaders to update them on the process of releasing more details from the Mueller report. https://t.co/kdrUxk2XiK pic.twitter.com/jq1UVK5LbO — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 29, 2019

“With assistance from the Special Counsel Mueller on redactions for a version of the Mueller report to be released, progress is such that I anticipate we will be in position to release the redacted report “by mid-April, if not sooner,” Barr wrote to lawmakers. (RELATED: Justice Department Delivers Mueller Conclusions To Congress, Determines No Collusion)

Barr revealed that the final report is approximately 400 pages in length excluding tables and appendices, and that the White House will not have a chance to review the document before it is released — with some redactions for national security purposes.

The attorney general took issue with characterizations made by some Democrats that his Sunday letter to lawmakers purported to be a summary of the total Mueller report. Barr’s Sunday letter to lawmakers revealed that Mueller’s principal conclusion was that the Trump 2016 campaign did not collude with the Russian government and that there was not enough evidence to attempt to prosecute Trump for obstruction of justice.

Trump and other Republicans celebrated the decision as a vindication after years of media hysteria and a multi-million dollar investigation into the sitting president. The president was jubilant at a Michigan rally Thursday evening declaring “after three years of lies and smears and slander, the Russia hoax is finally dead. The collusion delusion is over,” adding “total exoneration, complete vindication.”