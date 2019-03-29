HIGHLIGHTS: Purdue Beats Tennessee 99-94 In Epic Sweet 16 Game

Purdue and Tennessee played a Sweet 16 game for the ages Thursday night.

The Boilermakers pulled out a stunning 99-94 overtime victory, and it was one of the most entertaining games that I’ve seen in a very long time. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

I also might have found my favorite non-Wisconsin player in all of America in Purdue’s Ryan Cline. The sweet shooting guard was going shot for shot after the Volunteers fought back from an 18-point deficit.

The man was out there slinging it like shooting three pointers were going to be outlawed by the morning. He dropped 27 points and seven triples. He saved the postseason run for the Boilermakers.

Last night is what March Madness is all about. The Big Ten powerhouse looked like it was going to run away with the game, the Volunteers fought back and then Purdue put the boot on their throat in overtime.

It was everything you could ever want in a March Madness game. It’s one of those matchups where you know somebody has to lose, but you just wish the game wouldn’t ever end.

The Boilermakers will now play Virginia on Saturday at 8:49 p.m. EST on TBS. It should be a great game between two teams that value the fundamentals. I can’t wait to see what happens.

P.S.: Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert was in the crowd slamming beers as he cheered on his little brother Grady, who plays for Purdue.

If drinking beers during basketball games isn’t what America is all about, then I have no idea what we fought the Revolutionary War over.