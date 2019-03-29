If You Still Don’t Have An Amazon Echo Now is The Perfect Time To Buy

Katie Kocsis | Contributor

As a birthday gift, my brother got me the Echo Dot to accessorize my dorm room. I absolutely love it! Want an Echo Dot? Lucky for you, Amazon is having a 20% off sale for the Echo Dot Third Generation. This Echo Dot is new and improved. The speaker is built in – no need to pair a speaker with it. It is Amazon’s most popular smart speaker, improved for richer and louder sound. You can voice control your music by streaming songs from all your favorite streaming accounts, i.e. Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM and more!

The most popular smart speaker in the world is now on sale Photo via Amazon)

The most popular smart speaker in the world is now on sale Photo via Amazon)

Normally $50, you can save $10 when you get your Echo Dot now on Amazon.com 

My roommate and I both benefit from my Echo Dot. We wake up in the morning and say “Alexa, turn on Ed Sheeran.” We’ll get ready by listening to our favorite music and we won’t even have to move a finger. The weather here is also all over the place, so we can ask Alexa what the weather for the day will be. It might be 26 degrees when we leave for class, but 60 degrees when we get out. The Echo Dot is a real life savior when planning my outfits for the day. Ask Alexa any question and she’s happy to help! When we’re bored, we often play Jeopardy on the Echo Dot. I don’t know what we’d do without it.

Buy your Echo Dot today for only $39.99. You’ll be happy you did!

(Photo via Amazon)

(Photo via Amazon)

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.
Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook
The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.
Tags : amazon echo
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller