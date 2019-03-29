Meghan McCain And Joy Behar Spar Over Trump’s Special Olympics Funding Issue: ‘Stick With Facts’

Things got heated Friday when Meghan McCain and Joy Behar sparred over the best way to debate how President Donald Trump’s administration initially cut funding for Special Olympics and then reversed course.

It happened during a panel discussion on "The View" when Behar and other co-hosts attacked Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos for being "out of touch" talking about her extreme wealth and McCain suggested that "character assassinations "on both DeVos and Trump won't be as effective as sticking "with facts."

"I don't like her. I don't like him," McCain explained. "As everyone is very clear, I have a lot of personal feelings about the president. But for me to get through this administration, I can't — I can't traffic in this kind of way. I have to stick with facts or I'm going to lose my mind."

"Why would you stick with facts when they're all about alternative facts?" Joy Behar responded.

“Because I am better than they are. Because I hold myself to a different standard than they do,” the former Fox News contributor shared. “And the second I go low with this administration is the second I lose my credibility and my character and I will not do it.”

“It is because the American people got emotional and showed their heart and their anger and their frustration that this is getting so much attention,” Ana Navarro interjected. “If we start reading statistics.”

McCain, who rarely holds back her thoughts, snapped back that she wasn’t “reading statistics.”

“This is an emotional issue,” Behar said. “You don’t want people running the country who have no sympathy or empathy for the poor and disabled.”

“But Joy your argument yesterday saying it was merely four trips to Mar-a-Lago for the president, I think for a lot of people was the fact that changed our minds,” McCain shared. “Because that’s a lot of garbage, that four trips to Mar-a-Lago were the equivalent of funding the special Olympics.”

“If you wanna talk about personalities or whatever, that’s the fact that I think was the killshot for this,” she added. “It’s ridiculous. four trips to Mar-a-Lago versus Special Olympics funding?”

“You know, one of the ways that Donald Trump won is to be emotional and not give facts,” Behar replied. “He won that way.”

“Well, I don’t have the luxury that all of you do because — for all the obvious reasons,” McCain explained. “I don’t have that luxury and I have to try to stick in facts.”

“Well, we’ll do both,” Behar responded and threw to a commercial break.