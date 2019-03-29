Keith Olbermann Leads ESPN’s Opening Day Coverage One Day After Targeting Random Man For Killing Rare Turkey

Sports commentator Keith Olbermann was still leading ESPN’s opening day MLB coverage Thursday despite the fact that he threatened to ruin a Mississippi man’s life over a turkey.

Olbermann suggested trying to make Hunter Waltman’s life a “living hell” for shooting and posing with a rare white turkey. (RELATED: CNN Anchor Calls Out Sam Bee, Keith Olbermann For Vile Comments)

2. Should Keith Olbermann be calling for the harassment of an everyday citizen? pic.twitter.com/RZN2szekXO — Dr. Catfish Charlie™️ (@Chuckles152) March 28, 2019



“This pea-brained scumbag identifies himself as Hunter Waltman and we should do our best to make sure the rest of his life is a living hell,” The ESPN anchor wrote in one of his typical online rage sessions.

Olbermann later gave a half-hearted apology after being scolded by the network but was able to escape further punishment. On Thursday, the polarizing commentator was leading ESPN’s coverage for one of the most sacred days of the year in American sports. (RELATED: ESPN’s Downfall Continues. The Lost Revenue Numbers Are Embarrassing.)

FYI I’m watching Keith Olbermann on ESPN at a sports bar next to Nats stadium. So glad ESPN instituted disciplinary action for threatening a fellow journalist. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 28, 2019

None of this is new or surprising to anybody paying attention. Olbermann is a vicious, mean-spirited person who spends most of his time personally attacking people who disagree with him. We know who he is, and he’s not changing any time soon.

ESPN’s continued decision to make him one of the faces of its network is a true shame.

