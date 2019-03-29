Make Cooking Easy With The Japanese Steel 10-Piece Knife Set

When it comes to cooking in the kitchen, make sure that you’re always prepared to whip up a delicious meal. That means having the sharp, durable knives which can cut through even the toughest foods with ease. The Gotham Steel Pro Cut Stainless Steel 10-Piece Knife Set is your ultimate knife kit for any cooking situation!

The Ultimate Knife Kit

Gotham Steel Pro Cut Knives are now on sale for just $65.45, over half off the original price 

Sharp knives are incredibly important when it comes to preparing home-cooked food. Constructed out of 100% Japanese solid steel, the Gotham Steel Pro Cut knives are built to maintain an ultra-sharp blade after many uses. The anti-rust ability means that you’ll be able to use these knives for a very long time.

Known for their non-slip comfort grip

Besides the expertly designed blade, the Gotham Steel Pro Cut knives are also known for their non-slip comfort grip handles. You don’t have to worry about kitchen accidents with these knives. Plus, the weight is distributed in a comfortable fashion to provide the ideal balance for the blades.

For a limited time, the Gotham Steel Pro Cut Stainless Steel 10-Piece Knife Set is 38% off the original price. Be sure to include the code MADNESS15 for an additional 15% off, which brings your total to just $65.45!

