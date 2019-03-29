March Madness TV Ratings Drop 15 Percent For The First Sweet 16 Games

Your first name

The Sweet 16 put up big numbers Thursday night, but it was still down from a year ago.

According to TVByTheNumbers, CBS got 6.72 million viewers for Gonzaga’s win over Florida State and 5.78 million viewers Texas Tech’s monster win over Michigan in the Sweet 16. Despite getting millions of viewers, the preliminary numbers were down 15% from 2018 in the same time slots, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Tech Basketball (@texastechmbb) on Mar 29, 2019 at 11:19am PDT

These numbers might not be as good as least year, but they’re still strong as hell. You can also guarantee that they’ll only get stronger tonight when Duke plays.

Duke is drawing monster amounts of eyeballs so far, and that won’t slow down one bit when they play Virginia Tech Friday night in Washington D.C. (RELATED: Duke‘s Victory Over UCF Draws Massive TV Ratings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Mar 29, 2019 at 7:34am PDT

As I pointed out last week, it initially looked like the ratings weren’t going to be great after the first few games got underway.

As a freedom loving American, that concerned me a lot. However, that’s behind us now because the ratings are looking strong.

Tune in tonight for the games on CBS between LSU/Michigan State and Duke/Virginia Tech.