REVIEW: New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘You Only Die Once’ Is Outstanding

The latest “SEAL Team” episode was great.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SOME SPOILERS BELOW. DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP.

I finally was able to watch “You Only Die Once,” and I loved it. The plot was a simple one. Bravo Team was going to take out some terrorist leader on the Iranian side of the Afghanistan-Iran border. (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team‘ Star Max Thieriot Discusses Season 2, Teases Some ‘Great Action’ In Coming Episodes)

Seems simple enough. There’s just one major problem: Two kids spot their sniper location and they quickly come under attack. The bad guy having a body double also didn’t make things any easier, but Bravo got the job done.

Ray dropped the bad guys like it was no big deal and the action kicked off. Bullets were flying, bad guys were dying and that’s what “SEAL Team” is all about.

There wasn’t a ton of personal action in this episode. Jason had sex with a woman at a bar, which obviously signifies that he’s getting over his wife’s death, and Davis finally told the team about going to OCS.

I must admit, her finally breaking the news to them did pull at the heartstrings a bit.

It should be interesting to see where Davis goes from here. I really like her character a lot, and I hope like hell she’s not done with the show.

She’s a nice change of pace from the guys on the team, and I think I speak for everybody when I say we all enjoy her blossoming romance with Sonny.

Make sure to tune in next Wednesday on CBS to find out what happens next with the team.

