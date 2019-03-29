Matthew McConaughey Rapped For ’13 Hours Straight’ After Getting High With Snoop Dogg

Matthew McConaughey got so blazed on the set of “The Beach Bum” with Snoop Dogg that he rapped for hours nonstop.

The two Hollywood superstars joined for the new movie about a stoner who plays by his own rules, and it sounds like the set might have been crazier than anything depicted in the film.

"I didn't say another word of English, really for, the rest of the night. You said I rapped a lot," McConaughey asked Snoop during a joint appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday when discussing smoking up the singer's weed.

The legendary rapper responded with, “You rapped for 13 hours straight!”

This movie sounds like it’s going to be awesome, but I really wish I could have been around for the filming if Snoop and McConaughey were getting blazed together.

My friends, that sounds like pure entertainment gold. One is one of the greatest rappers ever born and the other is one of the chillest actors the world has ever seen.

The idea of the two of them combining forces while high as kite is laugh-out-loud funny.

You can catch “The Beach Bum” in theaters starting today, Friday. It should be a good one.

