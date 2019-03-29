22-Year-Old Sucker Punched Outside Bar Left Blind, With Permanent Memory Loss

A 22-year-old man was left blind and with permanent memory loss after being assaulted outside of the Coyote Ugly Bar on Seabreeze Boulevard, Daytona Beach, according to Daytona Beach Police. Police released security camera footage Thursday that showed the knockout blow in clear detail.

Surveillance video from outside the Coyote Ugly Bar shows Derrick Tibado being punched in the face and knocked unconscious by a man in a red hat and jacket standing by a dark-colored sedan on Jan. 26, 2019. His jaw was broken, and he was left blind and with severe head trauma, causing memory loss.

According to the incident’s police report, two witnesses told a responding officer that Derrick had been knocked out “20-30 minutes” prior to the arrival of authorities. (RELATED: Dude Obliterates Man With Sweater Tied Around His Waist With Brutal Punch)

The victim’s mother, Deanne Tibado, explained to WESH2 that her son’s condition is severe.

“He really doesn’t know anything, you have to keep reminding him that he’s blind now. He doesn’t know how old he is, he can’t eat on his own,” she said.

“It’s hard not having anybody to put this on, not that it would bring back my son’s sight or his life,” she continued.

Detective Dave Dinardi of the Daytona Beach Police says that Derrick did nothing to provoke the suspect who pursued him as he attempted to cross the street outside of the bar, striking him and then fleeing the scene with his friends.

“The suspect comes back into the video frame, and just unprovoked, just one punch, punches the victim right in the face,” Dinardi told WESH2.