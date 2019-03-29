‘Law & Order: SVU’ Makes History With 21st Season’s Renewal

NBC has renewed “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” for its 21st season, making the crime drama series “the longest-running primetime live-action show in American TV history,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Law & Order: SVU” is a spin-off of one of the current record holders, “Law & Order,” which shares its title with CBS’s “Gunsmoke.” (RELATED: ‘Law And Order: SVU’ Takes On Gamergate, The Way You’d Expect They Would)

Executive producer and Emmy Award-winning actress Mariska Hargitay is set to return in the new season. She stars as Lt. Olivia Benson, “the longest-running female character in a live-action primetime series,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“20 years ago we started a conversation. We’re not finished. I’m profoundly proud of how far we’ve come. Prouder still of how far we will go. We have broken this ground together,” Hargitay said.

Hargitay’s longtime co-star, Ice-T, also took to Instagram to share his excitement regarding the news.

“SVU has been OFFICIALLY picked up for season #21,” the actor said. “Respect to the man Dick Wolf, NBCUniversal, Mariska, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, Philip Winchester and all my past and present Cast and Crew! And definitely ALL the fans!”

“Law & Order: SVU” has aired a total of 452 original episodes throughout its 20-season run and is showing no signs of slowing down.

“We tip our cap to [creator/executive producer] Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay and the amazing cast and crew of ‘SVU,’ who now all go into the record book,” Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment said. “This incredible run is an example of what happens when producers, writers and actors all come together and create a show that, year after year, speaks to its audience in a powerful way. We couldn’t be more proud of this remarkable achievement.”

“Law & Order: SVU” is catching up to “The Simpsons,” which still hangs on as the longest-running primetime show in American television history with 30 seasons.