Trump Overrides His People To Save Special Olympic Funding

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos spent the week defending a proposal that would cut $17.6 million in funding for special needs programs, including the Special Olympics.

“We had to make some difficult decisions with this budget,” DeVos told Democratic Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan. But Democrats are calling it “appalling” and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy denounced the budget cuts, saying, “I fully support the Special Olympics.”

President Donald Trump said yesterday outside the White House that he had just found out about the proposal to eliminate all federal funding to the Special Olympics and said, “I have overridden my people, we’re funding the Special Olympics.” He also noted that he has attended the Special Olympics in the past and that he “thinks it’s incredible.”

DeVos then released a statement, saying, “I am pleased and grateful the President and I see eye-to-eye on this issue…This is funding I have fought for behind the scenes over the last several years.” (RELATED: Meghan McCain And Joy Behar Spar Over Trump’s Special Olympics Funding Issue: ‘Stick With Facts’)

