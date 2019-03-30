Big Ten, SEC And ACC All Have Two Teams In The Elite 8

Power Five conference teams have dominated March Madness, and three conferences make up 75 percent of the Elite 8.

The ACC, Big Ten and SEC all have two teams remaining in the tournament. Virginia and Duke represent the ACC, the Big Ten has Michigan State and Purdue still fighting for the right to play 40 more minutes, and the SEC’s remaining two teams, Kentucky and Auburn, will play each other Sunday. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Basketball (@michiganstatebasketball) on Mar 30, 2019 at 5:55am PDT

The other two remaining teams, Gonzaga and Texas Tech, are in the WCC and Big 12 respectively.

You can see a full slate of the remaining games here.

The ACC getting two teams in the Elite 8 isn’t a surprise to anybody. They had three of the four number one seeds. Anything less than two teams would have been a gigantic disappointment. (RELATED: Duke Survives Massive Scare From UCF In The Second Round Of The NCAA Tournament)

They would have had three if UNC hadn’t gotten blown away by Auburn Friday night.

However, the Big Ten making up 25 percent of the Elite 8 is pretty awesome. Again, I had to spend the entire year hearing how the B1G just wasn’t an elite conference.

Yet, we’ve pretty much dominated this tournament. Now, Michigan State will play Duke for a shot at the Final Four and Purdue will play Virginia tonight at 8:49 EST to do the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purdue Basketball (@boilerball) on Mar 28, 2019 at 7:40pm PDT

For a conference that apparently couldn’t play with anybody all year, we sure seem to have handle on March Madness down the stretch.

It’s almost like all the “experts” have no idea what the hell they’re talking about. Weird how that happens.

Make sure to catch all the action today and tomorrow. It’s going to be a fun time.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter