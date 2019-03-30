CNN, MSNBC Ignore Inappropriate Kissing Allegations Against Biden

CNN and MSNBC have not covered the allegations a former Democratic lawmaker levied against former Vice President Joe Biden in the 12 hours after the allegations surfaced on Friday afternoon.

Former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores, whom Biden campaigned for at the time of the incident in 2014, accused him of inappropriately kissing her. The allegation was published in an essay titled, “An Awkward Kiss Changed How I Saw Joe Biden,” in New York Magazine.

“I thought to myself, ‘I didn’t wash my hair today and the vice-president of the United States is smelling it. And also, what in the actual fuck? Why is the vice-president of the United States smelling my hair?'” the article reads in part. “He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked.”

“I couldn’t move and I couldn’t say anything. I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me,” Flores continued, adding that the alleged incident made her “feel uneasy, gross, and confused.”

A review of MSNBC’s and CNN’s on-air coverage via Grabien, a television video-clipping service, turned up nothing about Flores’s allegation during the 12 hour period after the time of the story’s publication (3:36pm Friday afternoon) on either network. (RELATED: CNN, MSNBC Ignore Ocasio-Cortez’s Alleged FEC Violation)

Conversely, the allegations were brought up on multiple Fox News programs including: “The Story With Martha MacCallum,” “The Ingraham Angle,” and “Fox News at Night With Shannon Bream,” who mentioned it in her opening monologue.

It remains unclear if Biden will end up running for the Democratic nomination to run against President Donald Trump in 2020, or if this allegation will sway that decision one way or another.

The former vice president is currently leading in nearly every presidential poll.

