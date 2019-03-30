Watch The Preview For The New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Dirt, Dirt, Gucci’

“SEAL Team” looks like it’s going to be great in the new episode “Dirt, Dirt, Gucci.”

The plot of the new episode, according to the YouTube description, is, “As Bravo Team prepares for what they expect to be a “cushy” deployment with the luxury of staying in a hotel in the Philippines, Jason tries to find a way to pay for Emma’s college.” (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘You Only Die Once’ Is Outstanding)

In the short preview, you can also see Chinese special forces parachuting in, which is likely going to setup a massive confrontation.

Check out the preview for the new episode of the CBS hit show below.

I don’t understand how anybody couldn’t like “SEAL Team.” It’s without a doubt one of the coolest shows on television right now. (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team‘ Star Max Thieriot Discusses Season 2, Teases Some ‘Great Action’ In Coming Episodes)

It’s got all the action you could ever ask for, it’s about how badass the American military is and it does a great job showing the stress and sacrifices asked of our brave warriors around the clock.

Sure, they blow up a ton of stuff, but the show is about a lot more than that. You’re missing out if you’re not watching.

Check out “Dirt, Dirt, Gucci” on CBS this Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST. It should be a great one.