Duke’s Win Over Virginia Tech Draws 8.5 Million Viewers On CBS, Michigan State Gets 6.56 Million

Millions of people watched Duke escape Friday night with a win over Virginia Tech on CBS.

According to TVByTheNumbers, 8.5 million people watched the Blue Devils get a 75-73 win in the Sweet 16 in the late game slot against the Hokies. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Mar 30, 2019 at 11:01am PDT

The earlier game on CBS, which resulted in a Michigan State win over LSU, got 6.56 million viewers. Both games saw increases from the numbers in the same slot last season, according to the same report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Basketball (@michiganstatebasketball) on Mar 30, 2019 at 4:19am PDT

I know the numbers started a bit low on the first day of the tournament, but things have really kicked off in a great way for all the networks.

Whenever Duke is on TV, the numbers have been huge. By the end of their second round win over UCF, 16 million people were tuned in. That is a mind-boggling number.

There might be a lot of problems in the world, but these strong TV ratings are proof that we still have great priorities. The fact we’re all tuned in for the games is a sign America is still great!

Make sure to check out the Elite 8 games tonight and Sunday. It’ll be a fun journey to see who makes the Final Four.

