‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Is The ‘Biggest Season By Far’ Of The Show

We’ve got more tidbits on the final season of “Game of Thrones,” and they sound great.

The eighth season of the show arrives April 14. Obviously, people have been insanely excited, and our anticipation only grows as more time passes. Judging from some new comments from the people involved, it’s going to be great. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

“It’s our biggest season by far. It’s only six episodes, but it was the longest [amount of time] we’ve ever shot, the biggest crew, the most extras and stuntmen. More people set on fire than ever before. It was intense,” executive producer David Benioff told TV Insider.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys on the hit HBO show, also spoke with TV Insider about the final season and said her character “ends up in an incredibly fragile place” when discovering the truth about Jon Snow. (RELATED: Did Kit Harington Accidentally Release Major ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Spoiler About Jon Snow?)

For those of you who might not remember, Jon Snow was revealed to be the rightful heir to the throne and related to Daenerys. That whole incest sex scene sure does rattle the brain, right?

Given all the hype surrounding the final season, I don’t think there’s a single fan out there that doesn’t have sky-high expectations.

As a man with a high standard of excellence, it damn well better deliver. I’m not sure how I’d handle it if it went down the drains or crashed in a ball of fire.

Luckily, I don’t think that’s going to be an issue at all. The first seven season of the show were outstanding. It was was one of the greatest productions of television ever done, and I have every reason to believe the final season will be just as good.

Tune in April 14. It’s going to be a fun conclusion to an epic story.

