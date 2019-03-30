Johnny Manziel Appears To Take A Shot At Colin Kaepernick In AAF Video

Johnny Manziel might have thrown some subtle shade at Colin Kaepernick in a new video for the Alliance of American Football.

The Texas A&M legend and Memphis Express QB has become the face of the league since joining it a couple weeks ago, and Kaepernick reportedly refused to play in the league unless he was paid $20 million. (RELATED: Should Colin Kaepernick Play In The Alliance Of American Football?)

That makes some comments in a recent video from Manziel, who previously has been supportive of the national anthem kneeler, very interesting. He appeared to call out guys who wouldn’t play in the league and would say “It’s not about anything else other than football.” That would seem relevant because as some have argued, Kaepernick could play in the AAF or the CFL if all he actually cared about was playing again. Instead, he’s done neither.

Manziel, who got hurt against the Apollos Saturday, said the following in part in the video released by the AAF Saturday:

There are guys that have turned down this league to not come and play, and I applaud the guys that have come here and said, ‘Listen, it’s not about anything else other than I want to keep trying to play and keep doing this game that I love.’

You can watch the full video below.

The only super high-profile case of a player not playing in the AAF is Kaepernick. I’m not sure who the hell else Manziel could even being referring to.

Now, does that mean for sure that he’s calling out Kaepernick? Of course not, but everything with the given context is a little suspicious to say the least.

Now, if the Manziel and Kaepernick get into some kind of feud, that could be potential ratings gold for the AAF.

Given the struggles that we’ve heard about in the league, it might not be the worst thing to happen. Either way, Manziel just keeps staying in the news, and that’s good for the AAF.

