Johnny Manziel Suffers Scary Head Injury Against The Orlando Apollos

Memphis Express quarterback Johnny Manziel suffered a scary head injury Saturday afternoon against the Orlando Apollos.

Following an interception on a very catchable pass in the red zone, Manziel dived to make a tackle on the return. He appeared to get kicked in the head in the process, and one of his hands looked like it went limp as he was on the ground. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Throws For 48 Yards, Rushes For 20 In AAF Debut)

You can watch a video of the hit below and Manziel struggling to walk off of the field.

Johnny Manziel gets hit in the head. He stayed down on the field and appeared to be wobbly while exiting. He’s likely done for the day. #ORLvsMEM pic.twitter.com/nZ4zFJevQH — AAF Reddit (@AAF_Reddit) March 30, 2019

Manziel helped off the field pic.twitter.com/6NIzfCFR9E — Fletch (@BeauregardJones) March 30, 2019

I’m going to go ahead and say we’re probably not seeing Johnny Football again today. That shot looked brutal.

They haven’t announced yet what he’s been diagnosed with, but that appears to be a concussion if I’ve ever seen one. That’s a damn shame too because he was playing incredibly well in the first quarter before getting knocked out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Mar 23, 2019 at 6:12pm PDT

Check back for more details once we have them. Again, I put the odds of seeing him take another snap this AAF game for the Express at around zero.

That’s a very scary head injury and there’s no other way to put it.

