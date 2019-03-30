LeBron James Won’t Play The Rest Of The Season For The Lakers

LeBron James’ NBA season is officially over.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Saturday that the three-time NBA champion was being shut down for the rest of the NBA season. The decision is being made so that he can heal up from a groin injury that happened earlier in the season.

He will miss the remaining six games of the year for the organization.

Lakers are sitting out LeBron James for the rest of the season, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 30, 2019

Lakers statement: “After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season. This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 30, 2019

I’m sure the fans who bought tickets aren’t going to love this call, but the Lakers aren’t going to the playoffs. This season has been a joke. (RELATED: LeBron James Appears To Bounce Ball Into TV Broadcast On Purpose)

It’s legit comical just how bad the Lakers were in LeBron’s first season. At this point, there’s no point in putting him back on the floor if you’re not playing for anything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Mar 30, 2019 at 10:20am PDT

I have no idea what the Lakers are going to do in order to turn things around. They have the best player on the planet, and they were still atrocious this year.

Not only were they atrocious, but the whole saga was like a slow moving car crash. Let’s not forget the time LeBron appeared to bounce a ball into a TV broadcast on purpose.

Does LeBron not respect the media? OUR COLUMN: pic.twitter.com/0GnYFAEhDB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 4, 2019

This is only going to get funnier if they have two bad seasons in a row. The NBA might explode if that happens. One can only hope!