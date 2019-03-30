REPORT: Nebraska Hires Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg For $25 Million

Nebraska has found its new basketball coach in Fred Hoiberg.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the former Iowa State and Chicago Bulls coach was hired by Nebraska Saturday for $25 million over seven years. The Cornhuskers fired Tim Miles as the head coach a few days ago. (RELATED: Tim Miles Says He’s Going Home To Drink A Coors Light After Nebraska Fires Him)

Sources: Fred Hoiberg’s deal terms with Nebraska: Seven years, $25M. He is signing the contract this afternoon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 30, 2019

This is a home run hire for the Cornhuskers. That’s even putting it lightly. Hoiberg wasn’t super successful in the NBA, but he was dominant at the college level.

Now that he has time in the pros under his coaching belt, it’ll make recruiting that much easier for him. He’ll be able to pitch players on knowing exactly what they need to cut it at the next level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Basketball (@huskerhoops) on Mar 24, 2019 at 10:14am PDT

For a school that has really only seemed to ever care about football, I can’t even begin to describe how big this is for Nebraska and their fanbase.

Hoiberg has been one of the best college coaches in the country the past decade, and he’s at Nebraska! He didn’t end up at a traditional powerhouse. He ended up at Nebraska!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Basketball (@huskerhoops) on Mar 20, 2019 at 7:08pm PDT

It’s almost too crazy to believe, and they paid a pretty penny to get him. What a wild world we’re living in when Fred Hoiberg gets snatched up by a middle of the road at best Big Ten team.

Big things might on the horizon in Lincoln.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter