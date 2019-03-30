The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Needs Medical Treatment. Tour Dates Postponed

The Rolling Stones announced Saturday that U.S. and Canadian tour dates will be postponed due to lead singer Mick Jagger’s health problems.

“Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment,” the British band said in a statement Saturday. “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

The Rolling Stones was scheduled to kick off the North American leg of the “No Filter” tour in Miami, Florida on April 20. The group was also set to perform at the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz Festival on May 2.

Jagger, 75, apologized to his fans.

“I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can,” Jagger tweeted. “Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

The Rolling Stones advised fans to keep their current tickets as they will still be valid for the rescheduled shows.

The group was started in England in 1962. It went on to win three Grammy awards.

