Zion Williamson Throws Down Insane Alley-Oop In Sweet 16 Win Over Virginia Tech

Duke star Zion Williamson had an outrageous dunk against Virginia Tech during a 75-73 Sweet 16 win Friday night.

The freak of nature forward elevated several feet above the rim to throw down a massive alley-oop. I’m not talking about getting a couple inches above the rim.

His hands were a solid 30 inches above the rim when he caught the ball. Yes, you just read that correctly. Watch the absurd dunk against the Hokies below. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

How the hell is that kind of athleticism possible? It’s not like you can get a guy in a weight room or the gym and teach him that kind of leaping ability.

You’re either born with it or you’re not. Clearly, Zion was blessed with skills that 99.99999 percent of the population will never be able to begin to grasp. (RELATED: Duke Survives Massive Scare From UCF In The Second Round Of The NCAA Tournament)

The fact he’s built like a tank makes it only that much more impressive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionlw10) on Dec 21, 2018 at 3:02pm PST

Duke will now play Michigan State Sunday for a chance to punch their ticket to the Final Four. I have no idea who will win that game, but I’m sure Zion will continue putting out absurd highlights.

That dude is a man among boys, and it’s not even close.