Auburn Advances To First Final Four In School History After Beating Kentucky

Auburn is headed to the Final Four after beating Kentucky in Elite 8 Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers pulled off the stunning 77-71 victory in overtime, and we all know that the Wildcats losing is always a win for America. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

Even though I didn’t have a dog in this fight, I was pulling like hell for Auburn. Anything to see Kentucky lose and watch a team make their first Final Four is worth it.

Check out some highlights from the game below.

I could sit here and laugh nonstop about the fact Kentucky’s season ended today. A less mature man probably would because we all know fans of the Wildcats are the worst.

They think they belong in the NBA and then complain nonstop when they lose. They behave like the whole world is out to get them. It’s unreal. (RELATED: Watch Wisconsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

I can’t wait to hear their spin zone for this after losing to Auburn. I’m sure it’ll be incredibly entertaining.

Major props to Auburn. They did a great service to the country. Now, go out there and enjoy your first Final Four in school history. I’ll be pouring out a cold one for you today.

