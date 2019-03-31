Auburn Advances To First Final Four In School History After Beating Kentucky
Auburn is headed to the Final Four after beating Kentucky in Elite 8 Sunday afternoon.
WE ARE GOING TO THE FINAL FOUR!#WarEagle x #UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/ttM05oMEyy
— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) March 31, 2019
The Tigers pulled off the stunning 77-71 victory in overtime, and we all know that the Wildcats losing is always a win for America. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)
Even though I didn’t have a dog in this fight, I was pulling like hell for Auburn. Anything to see Kentucky lose and watch a team make their first Final Four is worth it.
Check out some highlights from the game below.
.@AuburnMBB IS DANCING TO THE #FINALFOUR FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/5zTtT7QZ0l
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 31, 2019
BIG TIME REJECTION! #MarchMadness | @AuburnMBB pic.twitter.com/Fx7t5M0h6E
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 31, 2019
HARPER HANGTIME! @AuburnMBB up 7!#MarchMadness | #Elite8 pic.twitter.com/bS1MmOf7Er
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 31, 2019
Anfernee McLemore gets the ROLL! #MarchMadness | #Elite8 pic.twitter.com/aoXCm6smlN
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 31, 2019
Jared Harper gives @AuburnMBB the 4 point advantage! #MarchMadness | #Elite8 pic.twitter.com/6TbMbqy8Uz
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 31, 2019
I could sit here and laugh nonstop about the fact Kentucky’s season ended today. A less mature man probably would because we all know fans of the Wildcats are the worst.
They think they belong in the NBA and then complain nonstop when they lose. They behave like the whole world is out to get them. It’s unreal. (RELATED: Watch Wisconsin
I can’t wait to hear their spin zone for this after losing to Auburn. I’m sure it’ll be incredibly entertaining.
View this post on Instagram
WE ARE GOING TO THE FINAL FOUR! #WarEagle x #UnfinishedBusiness
Major props to Auburn. They did a great service to the country. Now, go out there and enjoy your first Final Four in school history. I’ll be pouring out a cold one for you today.