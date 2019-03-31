Chris Rock Rejects ‘No Jussie Jokes’ At NAACP Awards Show, Says Actor Will Get ‘No Respect From Me’

Comedian Chris Rock blasted Jussie Smollett with some raw humor Saturday night at the NAACP Image Awards, ignoring advice to avoid jokes about the embattled actor.

Rock roasted the “Empire” performer, who did not win an award for best supporting actor in a television drama, Fox News reported.

“They said ‘No Jussie Smollett jokes’ … What a waste of light skin. Do you know what I could do with that light skin? That curly hair? My career would be out of here! I’d be running Hollywood,” quipped Rock, who was there to hand out the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Says Charges Against Smollett Were Dropped ‘Because He’s An Actor)

“What the hell was he thinking? You’re ‘Jessie’ from now on. You don’t get the ‘u’ no more. That ‘u’ was respect. You ain’t getting no respect from me!” he continued.

NAACP Image Awards host Anthony Anderson had suggested that it might be nice if Smollett won an award since he is no longer facing 16 charges in Chicago for allegedly staging a hate crime, according to Fox News. Smollett initially claimed that two men had accosted him on the street, poured bleach on his clothing and put a noose around his neck. (RELATED: Outraged Fraternal Order Of Police Demands Investigation Into Smollett Case)

But although Smollett walked for the price of a $10,000 bail bond and some community service, his reputation is in tatters as he faces outrage not only from conservatives but liberals as well, who object to the backroom deal that set the actor free.

The Chicago Police superintendent is reportedly furious over the outcome and the city has billed Smollett for the $130,000 in costs associated with the police investigation.

