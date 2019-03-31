Reporter Chuck Ross Reflects On What It Was Like Being A Russia ‘Collusion Skeptic’

WATCH:

The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Chuck Ross is one of the few reporters who got it right when it came to the Russia collusion hoax.

Now that the Mueller report is out, Ross says he feels somewhat vindicated.

“I try to be neutral in my reporting of course and just report the facts and kinda raise questions about the basis for this whole collusion investigation,” explained Ross. “But I have been on kinda one side, a collusion skeptic if you will, and through the course of that you get harassed by people who call you a Putin apologist and a Kremlin puppet and all of these things.”

He went on to say that it feels good to know that the president isn’t working with the Russians. (RELATED: 7 Collusion Theories That Died with the Mueller Report.)

