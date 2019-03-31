Coach K Says ‘The NCAA Is Not Prepared’ For One-And-Done To End

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski doesn’t think the NCAA is prepared for potential changes to the NBA’s age restrictions.

Right now, a player in America can’t go pro straight out of high school. They must be at least a year removed, which results in the vast majority of elite prospects playing in college. The one-and-done rule appears to be nearing the end of its run, and the legendary coach is worried the NCAA isn’t prepared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Mar 30, 2019 at 4:35pm PDT

Coach K recently told the media the following, according to ESPN:

The NBA will be well prepared. The NCAA is not prepared right now. They need to be in concert with the NBA in developing a plan that is specific for men’s college basketball. And that should include what an athlete gets, how he’s been taken care of, whether or not there’s a re-entry if something — really, it’s deep. And if we only look at it shallow, then we’re doing a disservice to the kids.

If there’s one guy who knows about coaching elite players, it’s Coach K. His Duke squad this year is loaded with unreal young talent, and is led by the borderline unstoppable Zion Williamson.

That young man is a freak of nature and became the focal point of the amateurism debate after spraining his knee. Many thought he’d never play in college again in order to save himself for a big payday in the pros. (RELATED: Duke Survives Massive Scare From UCF In The Second Round Of The NCAA Tournament)

Still can’t believe this happened. Hope Zion is ok. pic.twitter.com/J4OYIe2vEz — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) February 21, 2019

Obviously, that didn’t happen, and he’s 40 minutes of great basketball away from leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four today.

I have no idea how the NCAA will handle the NBA lifting its age restrictions, but I imagine it’s just going to result in guys like Zion never playing in college.

If they don’t go to college, then I’m not even sure what the NCAA can do.