Watch Josh Emmett Knockout Michael Johnson At UFC Philadelphia

Josh Emmett obliterated Michael Johnson late Saturday night at UFC Philadelphia.

Emmett landed a brutal punch on Johnson, who immediately hit the deck. He didn't just fall down. He went lights out as the ref rushed in to call the fight.

Watch the explosive ending to the fight below.

My friends, it really doesn't get much better than that in the UFC. He shredded Johnson on that punch.

I’m not sure I can even remember another time where a fighter went down like that after taking a punch. It was a lights-out kind of moment, and it ended the fight right then and there.

It really doesn’t get much better than that in the octagon if you’re a fan of the UFC. Two guys entered, and it ended with one guy getting lit up.

If you’re a fan, there’s not much you could ask for from Emmett or any other fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Emmett (@joshemmettufc) on Mar 25, 2019 at 8:35am PDT

Props to Emmett for his dominating performance. That’s what we love to see.

