Watch Josh Emmett Knockout Michael Johnson At UFC Philadelphia
Josh Emmett obliterated Michael Johnson late Saturday night at UFC Philadelphia.
Emmett landed a brutal punch on Johnson, who immediately hit the deck. He didn’t just fall down. He went lights out as the ref rushed in to call the fight. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)
Watch the explosive ending to the fight below.
OH MY GOODNESS JOSH EMMETT!!@JoshEmmettUFC #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/2Ci5TSFFni
— UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019
My friends, it really doesn't get much better than that in the UFC. He shredded Johnson on that punch.
I’m not sure I can even remember another time where a fighter went down like that after taking a punch. It was a lights-out kind of moment, and it ended the fight right then and there.
It really doesn’t get much better than that in the octagon if you’re a fan of the UFC. Two guys entered, and it ended with one guy getting lit up.
If you're a fan, there's not much you could ask for from Emmett or any other fight.
Props to Emmett for his dominating performance. That’s what we love to see.