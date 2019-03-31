Michigan State Upsets Duke 68-67, Advances To The Final Four

Michigan State is headed to the Final Four after beating Duke in the Elite 8 Sunday night.

With the Spartans leading 68-67 with four seconds remaining, the Blue Devils somehow managed to miraculously fail to foul. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

The massive error by Duke allowed MSU to run out the clock and win the game. Watch the crazy final moments below.

How does Duke make such a mistake? How the hell do you let the Spartans get loose in the final seconds to run out the clock?

You just can’t let something like that ever occur. You just can’t. Of course, props to MSU, but that was mostly on Duke just royally messing up.

SPARTY DOWNS DUKE! (2) Michigan State drops the dagger on (1) Duke and advances to the #FinalFour! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/a3raWsQMPz — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 31, 2019

I guess we’re now going to be robbed of the chance to see Coach K and Zion Williamson play for a title. I thought like hell Duke would walk away with a win.

That’s why we play the game. Now, MSU has a date with Texas Tech for a spot in the title game. This sport is unreal.

