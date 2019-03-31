REPORT: New York Giants Might Bring Back Eli Manning In 2020

It looks like Eli Manning’s time with the New York Giants might not be ending as quickly as we all thought.

Most people believe the Giants will try to draft a quarterback in the first round this season to replace the two-time Super Bowl winner. Dwayne Haskins seems like the mostly likely option. Yet, it sounds like the Giants might let Manning stick around for a minute or two longer. (RELATED: Dwayne Haskins Runs 5.04 During NFL Combine)

Ralph Vacchiano recently reported the following:

Yes, really. The key people in the organization don’t think he’s done, and they feel they saw a ton of positive signs in the second half last year. Ideally, they’ll have his successor ready to go next season. But if not, barring a disaster of a season, they won’t hesitate to extend Manning’s contract by a year. They really do want him around to rub off on the next Giants franchise quarterback, if they can make it work.

Here’s a live look at my reaction to this news:

I know that Manning is a legend for the Giants. He won them two Super Bowls. That’s obviously a huge deal, but there’s no doubt his play has dropped off substantially.

Not only has his play dropped, but he lost his best weapon in Odell Beckham Jr. when the receiver got shipped to Cleveland. (RELATED: New York Giants Pay Eli Manning Roster Bonus Of $5 Million)

It could get ugly for the Giants this year as they try to ride with Manning and develop a new young QB.

I like Eli Manning a lot. He seems like a legit guy, but I’m just not sure he’s got anything left in the tank. The idea that the Giants are going to get two more seasons out of him seems a bit unrealistic.

I could be wrong, but I just don’t see that going well at all. Manning should finish out this season, bank his money and enjoy retirement.

After putting two rings on his fingers, I think he’s earned it.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter