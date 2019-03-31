‘What Are You, Oprah Now?’ Kellyanne Conway Snaps At Chris Wallace For ‘Inappropriate’ Question

Kellyanne Conway snapped at “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace over what she deemed an “inappropriate” question about the state of her marriage.

Attorney George Conway has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump — calling him, among other things, a narcissist and claiming that he is “unfit for office” — but what makes his criticisms of particular interest to many in the media is the fact that he is married to White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway.

Wallace brought up several of George’s recent tweets during a Sunday morning interview with Kellyanne — also mentioning Trump’s response to the attacks.

“I don’t want you to fight,” Wallace explained. “I guess the question I have to ask, bottom line, final question, has this hurt your marriage?” (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Reveals How Kavanaugh Confirmation Changed His Campaign Strategy)

Conway snapped back immediately, calling his question “inappropriate.”

What are you, Oprah now? What, am I on a couch and you are a psychiatrist? I think it’s a really inappropriate question, and here’s why. That’s the line over which nobody should have crossed. So, if you want to talk about policy issues, policy disagreement, the fact that George Conway, my husband, would prefer that I not work in the White House, I guess you can ask those questions. The president has weighed in, I’ve weighed in as modestly as I can. But now you’re asking a very personal question and I would say to you, you should go ask it of many people. I see messy lives living in glass houses all over both cities in which I live.

“I’m surprised that people would ask that question,” Conway continued. She went on to call out other media personalities who had asked similar questions regarding the state of her marriage, saying, “I have seen homewreckers on TV as marital experts all of a sudden. It’s very amusing to me but I think people knew they crossed the line when they’re talking about people’s marriages.”

“My family has a right to their private life also,” Conway concluded. “I have children who are 14, 14, 11 and nine. And the reason it gets so much coverage, particularly by the mainstream media, is because George Conway now agrees with them.”

Wallace ended the segment with an apology. “As I said, I’m not comfortable asking it, it is what people are talking about,” he said. “If I offended you, I’m sorry.”

