REPORT: Nipsey Hussle Shot And Killed In Los Angeles

Rapper Nipsey Hussle has reportedly been shot and killed.

According to NBC News, Hussle was gunned down Sunday outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles. Two other individuals were also hit by the gunfire.

CONFIRMED: @NipseyHussle was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot outside of his #LosAngeles store. Cc: @NBCNews / @anblanx — Morgan Radford (@MorganRadford) April 1, 2019

It’s unclear what motive might be behind the slaying of the star rapper, and no suspect has been taken into custody at this time.

According to the same NBC Report, Hussle has reported gang ties. It’s not known at this time if that could have played any kind of role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nipsey Hussle (@nipseyhussle) on Mar 30, 2019 at 12:03pm PDT

The superstar rapper was only 33 years old at the time of his tragic passing. He released his hit album “Victory Lap” in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nipsey Hussle (@nipseyhussle) on Mar 29, 2019 at 7:13pm PDT

Please check back for more updates when we have them on this developing situation.

