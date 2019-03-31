REVIEW: ‘The Highwaymen’ With Kevin Costner And Woody Harrelson Is A Great Movie

“The Highwaymen” on Netflix is an outstanding movie.

I watched the film yesterday, which stars Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, while killing some time waiting for the March Madness games to begin.

The movie follows the true story of Frank Hamer (Costner) and Maney Gault (Harrelson) as they hunt down the infamous outlaws Bonnie and Clyde.

It was awesome from start to finish, and is outstanding from a police perspective. Hamer and Gault are both grizzled lawmen who won’t hesitate to kill the violent bandit duo if that’s what it comes to.

View this post on Instagram Clyde may be king, but they’re Texas Rangers. A post shared by The Highwaymen (@thehighwaymen) on Mar 28, 2019 at 12:08pm PDT

Obviously, we all know the fate Bonnie and Clyde met. They were introduced to the business end of multiple weapons and were blown away.

The film does a great job depicting their final moments on this earth in incredibly bloody fashion, but the movie is about a lot more than that. (RELATED: Watch Kevin Costner And Woody Harrelson In The Trailer For The Bonnie & Clyde Film ‘The Highwaymen’)

It’s about the hunt, fighting public opinion of the outlaws, cutting through the people shielding the two and finally setting up the ambush that ended the lives of the two criminals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Highwaymen (@thehighwaymen) on Mar 15, 2019 at 11:07am PDT

I know a lot about the coldblooded killers, so I wasn’t shocked by anything I saw. What I was impressed by with the film is the fact Hamer and Gault aren’t portrayed as these big heroes like you might see in a lot of war movies.

They’re humans who kill bad people. They don’t take joy in it, but they get the job done. There’s a moment towards the end of the movie where Gault tells a story about how him, Hamer and a couple of their guys smoked 54 men in one night on the Texas/Mexican border.

Again, the story isn’t told in a way that glorifies this violence. In fact, you can tell how the killing has impacted the two men hunting Bonnie and Clyde.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Highwaymen (@thehighwaymen) on Mar 28, 2019 at 9:12am PDT

I highly suggest checking out “The Highwaymen” if you haven’t already. Costner, Harrelson and the whole cast are great.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter