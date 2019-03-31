Celebrate Sean Taylor’s Birthday With His Greatest Moments

Sean Taylor was born April 1, 1983.

The former star NFL safety would have celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday. Taylor was tragically shot and killed in 2007 while protecting his family from a home invader. Taylor was just 24 years old at the time. (RELATED: Sean Taylor Was Murdered 11 Years Ago. Here’s The Legacy He Still Leaves)

Before being drafted fifth overall in the 2004 NFL draft by the Washington Redskins, Taylor was a star at Miami, helping lead the Hurricanes to a national championship in 2001 and an appearance in the final game the next year.

Despite only playing four years with the Redskins, Taylor’s legacy lives on, both in his ageless highlights and the players he inspired to play in the league. (RELATED: Playing For His Hero: Haha Clinton-Dix Gets To Fulfill A Dream)

For many football fans, the moment that will forever stick out was Taylor’s incredible hit in the 2006 Pro Bowl. The fact that Taylor went all out in a meaningless exhibition game only goes to show what kind of competitor he was.

Even though his life and career were tragically cut short, Taylor should still go down as one of the greatest players to ever play his position. His legacy still endures both as an athlete and a role model for many.

Rest in peace, Sean Taylor.

Follow William Davis on Twitter