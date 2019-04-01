FLASHBACK: Biden Said Kavanaugh Accuser ‘Should Be Given The Benefit Of The Doubt’

Derek Hunter | Contributor

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in the throes of a #MeToo moment, with a second accuser coming forward to say he acted inappropriately toward her in the past, allegations he vehemently denies. But when the accused was a conservative nominee for the Supreme Court, Biden believed the accuser “should be given the benefit of the doubt.”

In an interview on the Today Show in September of 2018, Biden was asked what he thought of the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh and how Senators should proceed with the then-upcoming hearing featuring Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford. “What should happen is the woman should be given the benefit of the doubt and not be abused again by the system,” Biden said.

Biden also told host Craig Melvin that Blasey Ford, “should not have to go through what Anita Hill went through.” Biden was Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee during the confirmation hearings for Justice Clarence Thomas, something for which Biden has been apologizing recently and has been cited by one of his accusers as part of the reason she came forward. (RELATED: ‘View’ Host Asks: Are We Getting To A Place ‘We Can’t Hug Each Other’ Amid Allegations Against Biden)

Neither of Biden’s accusers have claimed the former VP’s actions were sexual in nature.

Tags : metoo presidential campaign democrats joe biden sexual harrassment today show
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller