FLASHBACK: Biden Said Kavanaugh Accuser ‘Should Be Given The Benefit Of The Doubt’

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in the throes of a #MeToo moment, with a second accuser coming forward to say he acted inappropriately toward her in the past, allegations he vehemently denies. But when the accused was a conservative nominee for the Supreme Court, Biden believed the accuser “should be given the benefit of the doubt.”

In an interview on the Today Show in September of 2018, Biden was asked what he thought of the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh and how Senators should proceed with the then-upcoming hearing featuring Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford. “What should happen is the woman should be given the benefit of the doubt and not be abused again by the system,” Biden said.

“What should happen is the woman should be given the benefit of the doubt and not be abused again by the system.” @JoeBiden talks Anita Hill and Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford pic.twitter.com/TicXcSZvGl — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 21, 2018

Biden also told host Craig Melvin that Blasey Ford, “should not have to go through what Anita Hill went through.” Biden was Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee during the confirmation hearings for Justice Clarence Thomas, something for which Biden has been apologizing recently and has been cited by one of his accusers as part of the reason she came forward. (RELATED: ‘View’ Host Asks: Are We Getting To A Place ‘We Can’t Hug Each Other’ Amid Allegations Against Biden)

“If there is no FBI investigation, should the Senate proceed as usual and should there be a vote if she doesn’t testify?” @craigmelvin asks @JoeBiden about Kavanaugh accuser “I don’t think there should be…She should not have to go through what Anita Hill went through.” -Biden pic.twitter.com/D0Qc34hYy7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 21, 2018

Neither of Biden’s accusers have claimed the former VP’s actions were sexual in nature.