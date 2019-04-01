Second Woman Accuses Biden Of Inappropriate Touching

A second woman came forward Monday to accuse former Vice President Joe Biden of inappropriately touching her.

Amy Lappos came forward with the allegation in a Facebook post Sunday, claiming that Biden grabbed her head and rubbed her nose with his during a 2009 political fundraiser in Connecticut.

“It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head,” Amy Lappos told The Hartford Courant. “He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth.” (RELATED: CNN, MSNBC, Ignore Inappropriate Kissing Allegations Against Biden)

“I never filed a complaint, to be honest, because he was the vice president. I was a nobody,” Lappos added. “There’s absolutely a line of decency. There’s a line of respect. Crossing that line is not grandfatherly. It’s not cultural. It’s not affection. It’s sexism or misogyny.”

Lappos was a volunteer congressional aide for Democratic Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes’ fundraiser at the time of the alleged incident. She told The Washington Examiner Monday that she does not believe Biden should run for president.

This allegation comes only days after former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores accused Biden of kissing the back of her head and smelling her hair without consent. (RELATED: Biden Plays The White, Misogynist Man Apology Card)

Flores claimed that the alleged interaction with Biden made her “feel uneasy, gross, and confused,” adding that she decided to come forward because she knows Biden is contemplating a 2020 presidential run.

“Neither then, nor in the years since, did he or the staff with him at the time have an inkling that Ms. Flores had been at any time uncomfortable, nor do they recall what she describes,” Biden’s spokesperson said in response to Flores’ accusation.

The former vice president is currently leading in nearly every presidential poll.

Follow Mike on Twitter