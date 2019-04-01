Big Ten Has Most Final Four Teams Since 2010

The Big Ten has sent the most teams to the Final Four since 2010.

According to Jon Wilner, the B1G has sent eight teams to the Final Four in that time period. The SEC and Big East each follow with seven teams, the ACC has six, the Big 12 has four and the PAC-12 only has one. Yes, Oregon making the Final Four two years ago is the only team they’ve gotten in since I was in high school.

Final Four appearances 2010-19 per Power Six: Big Ten: 8

SEC: 7

Big East: 7

ACC: 6

Big 12: 4

Pac-12: 1 — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) March 31, 2019

That’s about as sad and pathetic as it gets.

Now, back to my guys in the Big Ten. We’ve sent Michigan State, Wisconsin and Michigan multiple times. We show up and show out when it’s March, and that’s just a fact. (RELATED: Watch Wisconsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

As I always say, you can change your feelings about something but you can’t change the numbers. Hey, the SEC going seven times isn’t bad, but it’s just not good enough.

Remember, facts don’t care about your feelings.

Do you hear that noise off in the distance? That’s the sound of the rest of the country trying to rationalize just not being good enough.

The spin zone is always fun, and this one shouldn’t disappoint.

Am I going to gloat? No. Am I going to remind you all of the Big Ten’s superiority? No. I don’t think that’s necessary.

Why kick a wounded man when he’s already down? Well, sound off in the comments, SEC fans. I can’t wait to see your desperate and incorrect explanations.

