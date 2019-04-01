Watch Bruce Pearl React To Auburn Making Their First Final Four In Program History

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl had a great reaction Sunday after punching his team’s ticket to the Final Four.

The Tigers took it to Kentucky in an SEC Elite 8 matchup, and Auburn walked away with an incredible win. For a school known mostly for football, they’re now 80 minutes away from a title. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

Pearl, who was clearly insanely happy with the accomplishment, told CBS, “I’m so happy for the people at Auburn who have been waiting forever to get to their first Final Four.

Watch his awesome reaction below.

Bruce Pearl doesn’t need cocaine. He’s high on life. pic.twitter.com/p1P8IKhDKm — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) March 31, 2019

It doesn’t get much realer than the video above. Good for Pearl. He was a joy to watch during the game. It was just nonstop emotions pouring out of him as his team battled for the massive win.

The man was pure electricity on the sidelines.

Bruce Pearl is wet & unhappy pic.twitter.com/kUflqJ9lN7 — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) March 31, 2019

Despite the fact that I hate the SEC and want to see a Virginia/MSU title game, it’s pretty damn hard right now to cheer against the Tigers.

They were a five seed. A five seed! Now, they’re two games away from winning the most majestic championship in all of college sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Men’s Basketball (@auburnmbb) on Mar 31, 2019 at 3:11pm PDT

If that doesn’t get you hyped up, then I don’t know what will. You can watch their Final Four matchup Saturday against Virginia at 6:09 p.m. EST on CBS.

It should be a great one.

