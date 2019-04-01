Out-Of-Control Car Hits Young Girl Playing In Yard, Suspects Flee The Scene

A nine-year-old girl playing in the front yard of her Lithonia, Georgia, home was hit by an out-of-control car Friday after it sped off the road and directly into the house.

The impact left the girl in critical condition, though it is expected that she will make a full recovery. The car’s suspected teenage drivers were seen fleeing the scene on foot in security camera footage that captured the horrifying scene.

The girl, LaDerihanna Holmes, was left with serious injuries from the hit-and-run incident, including a skull fracture and a broken pelvis, among other injuries, according to family lawyer L. Chris Stewart.

“God is so great. There is no explanation [for] how my client is alive. I sat with her and can’t believe my eyes, and though her road to health will be long, she’s alive,” Stewart tweeted.

Please turn yourself in to the teens who ran.

When Stewart went to visit LaDerihanna in the hospital, he says he “just stared at her in the bed wondering, ‘How is she sitting right here watching TV, holding a teddy bear when I just saw her get crushed by a car?'” (RELATED: Prince Philip Involved In Car Crash. Here’s What We Know)

A boy from the neighborhood reportedly began performing CPR on LaDerihanna after the crash until she was rushed to the hospital by her father, according to NBC News. Her parents say she is expected to be hospitalized for at least a week but is recovering very well.

Stewart claims that two teenage suspects are responsible for the incident. DeKalb County police say the women who owns the car has been identified. She claims that she was at work during the time of the incident and that she had let her boyfriend borrow the car for the day. (RELATED: Jim Boeheim Addresses Fatal Car Crash After Losing To Duke)

Police are still searching for the teenage suspects shown in the video.