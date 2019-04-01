Gambling Markets Favor Buttigieg, Sanders Over Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden appears to be losing favor with political gambling markets, according to a Monday analysis by statistics site 538 founder Nate Silver.

“Pete Buttigieg is more likely to be the Democratic nominee than Joe Biden, according to PredictIt,” Silver tweeted Monday. “Note: Tweeting data from prediction markets should not be assumed to be an endorsement of the wisdom of said markets.”

Biden fell three points in the market, trading places with South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. He also trails Sens. Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders, who led the market at press time. (RELATED- Anna Navarro Jokes That Biden Needs To ‘Touch’ Someone-But ‘Not Actually’ – To Apologize)

The PredictIt! Market managed to accurately predict that President Donald Trump would win the 2016 Republican primary, but the website only recorded the last 90 days of the election, well after Trump had distanced himself from the rest of the pack.

Biden is facing accusations from at least two individuals of inappropriate touching and other unwanted actions, something the potential presidential candidate vehemently denies.

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention,” Biden said in a statement Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

Former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores asserted that she raised the accusations now because Biden was considering the 2020 presidential race. “The reason why we’re having these conversations about Vice President Joe Biden is because he’s considering running for president,” former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway blasted the former vice president, wanting to know why Biden didn’t mention Flores in his initial statement.

“Joe Biden this week was apologizing to Anita Hill for his role in the Clarence Thomas hearings,” Conway said Sunday. “Why didn’t he apologize to Lucy? Why didn’t he apologize to this woman?”

Biden only earned 20% support among young voters, trailing Sanders’ 31% lead, according to Harvard University Institute of Politics released Monday.