Laura Ingraham Describes Her Own Biden ‘Touch-And-Go Moment’

Laura Ingraham described her own Joe Biden moment even as she defended the former vice president against those on the left who, she claims, are using his past to “knock him out.”

During the Monday night edition of “The Ingraham Angle,” the Fox News host recalled the exchange before a panel segment on the topic of Biden’s many failures to keep his hands to himself.

WATCH:

“Joe Biden doesn’t mind when the left-wing activists are hitting conservatives with flimsy old allegations, but when the tables are turned on him, oh boy, we see him scramble to save himself,” Ingraham said after describing how the “crazies” who “never left campus” are “redrawing the lines … of speech and conduct.”

“I kind of feel sorry for him,” she continued. “If he didn’t enable this poisonous PC culture for all these years, now it’s time to wake up or sit this one out.” (RELATED: Biden Accuser Claims Democrats Often Pressure Victims To Keep Their ‘Mouths Shut’)

After introducing her panel, the Fox News host described her “own touch-and-go moment with Joe Biden.”

This was many — this is probably 10 years ago. I wrote about it in one of my books. At a party in Washington, was at George Will’s house, and Biden saw me at the entrance way to the party. This is when Jay Carney was his press secretary. So Biden comes up to me or I went up to him — I can’t remember what — and he put both hands on my shoulders and he said, ‘God’s honest truth, Ingraham, you’re my favorite of the right-wing crazies,’ or something like that, to that effect. And he looked at me and he said, ‘How ya doing?’ And he was funny and it didn’t bother me one bit. But that’s kinda who he is, but now that is being used against him by the people who want to knock him out on the left. I got to say, it’s rich but it’s probably undeserved.

Follow Scott on Twitter