Lori Loughlin Says She ‘Can’t Comment’ On College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin has finally been seen out in public, but she doesn’t have much to say regarding her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

On Saturday, TMZ caught up with Loughlin after her yoga class and asked if she regretted the way she handled getting her kids into college, but Loughlin didn’t have much to say.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 to secure their daughters’ admission into the University of Southern California.

Loughlin politely responded to TMZ, “I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you. You can follow me around all day if you want, but I just can’t comment right now. But thank you for your time.”

The couple hasn’t been spotted since they were arrested by the FBI in early March. The family has been avoiding the spotlight by staying at their Bel-Air home, according to Entertainment Tonight. Loughlin and her husband are due to appear in court next week. (RELATED: Olivia Jade Isn’t Speaking To Her Parents After The College Admissions Scam)

Their youngest daughter has taken a huge hit. Olivia Jade, a social media influencer, lost her brand deals with Sephora and Tresemme after the news broke.

Sources told US Weekly that Olivia has been staying with her boyfriend in Malibu and is not speaking to her parents.