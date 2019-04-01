Maisie Williams Says The Final ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Is ‘Emotional’

“Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams opened up about the final season, and it’s another reason to get amped.

As you all know, we're now less than two weeks away from the eighth season showing up on HBO. Naturally, that has made us all extremely excited. It sounds like Williams was ready to put a bow on the show and move forward.

The star actress, who plays Arya on the hit show, recently told the following to S Magazine:

This whole season was really, really emotional. When I came to shoot my final scene, I had already watched a lot of people wrap and seen all the tears and heard all the speeches … It was just a really beautiful day, and a really great final scene for me. It felt like the right time to say goodbye to Arya.

I’m not sure if I’ve ever said this before, but I’m low-key a huge fan of Arya’s character in “GoT.” I’m not even really sure I know why, but there’s just something inherently badass about a child growing up to be a stone-cold killer avenging her family.

That’s a character I can absolutely ride with until the end.

Unfortunately, I don’t think she’s going to meet a happy fate when it’s all said and done. She’s been through too much, seen too much violence and been a byproduct of too many awful things to have an ending met with anything other than death.

That might sound harsh to say, but it’s true.

April 14 really can’t get here soon enough. There are millions of us around the globe clamoring for as much information as we can get, and I’m so excited to find out how this incredible journey ends.

It’s been a decade in the making, and I hope it’s been as fun for all of you as it has been for me.

