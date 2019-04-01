Michael Phelps And Nicole Johnson Expecting Baby Number 3

Retired Olympian Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Johnson announced Sunday that they are expecting baby number three.

Phelps shared an adorable photo of their two kids, Boomer and Beckett, with balloons spelling baby. “#3 on the way! Can’t wait to see the journey this takes us on!!!” Phelps captioned the photo.

Johnson shared the same photo on her Instagram account. “Oops we did it again. I get to be a mama x3!!” Johnson wrote.

The gender of the new baby is unknown and Phelps added “#boyorgirl?” to his Instagram post hinting that the couple could be waiting to find out the news.

Phelps and Johnson got secretly married in June of 2016 before Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history, competed in the summer Olympics in Rio later that year. Their two-year-old son Boomer was born in May of 2016. (RELATED: Michael Phelps Loses In The Best Possible Way)

Phelps revealed that the couple got secretly married so it would be easier to travel with their newborn son. They had a private ceremony in the backyard of their house.

“It was small,” Phelps said during an award ceremony in 2016, according to USA Today. “It was our closest friends and family there. It was perfect.”

They welcomed their second son Beckett in February of 2018.